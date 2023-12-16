Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 49,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.16% of G1 Therapeutics worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 44,703 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,062,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

