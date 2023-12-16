Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.