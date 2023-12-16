Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,728. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.