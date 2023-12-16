Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 1,441 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.41. 6,746,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

