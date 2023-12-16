Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 194,017 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 194,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,178,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,028,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

