Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. 7,139,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

