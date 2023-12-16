Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $233.25. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

