Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $219.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,403. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

