Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. 12,388,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

