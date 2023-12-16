Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $19.35 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

