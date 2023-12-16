Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $22.94 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after buying an additional 265,887 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $2,657,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,507. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

