Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,508. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

