Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $320,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. 7,373,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

