Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,212,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

