Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $443,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 8,738,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

