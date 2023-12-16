Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $11.11 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. 5,091,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,145. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

