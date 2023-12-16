Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

