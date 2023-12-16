Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $50.89. 44,147,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,195,708. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

