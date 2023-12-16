Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 787 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

