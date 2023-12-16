Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.46. 1,723,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

