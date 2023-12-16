Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.00. 2,702,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,167. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.61.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

