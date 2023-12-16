Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 11,549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 37,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PYPL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,010,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.