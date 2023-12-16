Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 15,629 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 1,802,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

