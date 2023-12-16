Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.