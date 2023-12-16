Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 245 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in SAP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.