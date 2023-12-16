Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 264,815 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,815 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in RTX were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. 19,196,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,297. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

