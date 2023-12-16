Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 285 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.64. 16,337,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,870. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

