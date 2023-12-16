Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,974 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $13.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,491. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

