Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 635 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

