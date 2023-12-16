Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 7,140 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

