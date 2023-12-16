Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

