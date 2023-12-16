Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.38. 4,241,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

