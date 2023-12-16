Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.77. 2,849,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,499. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

