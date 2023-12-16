Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.