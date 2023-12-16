Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.57

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 8223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $887.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.