Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

