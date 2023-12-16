Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 19,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,953. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.