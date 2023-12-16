Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.