Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 14,060 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. 5,049,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,529. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

