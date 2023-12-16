FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.73

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 279971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $552,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $9,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 562.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 313,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

