FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.73

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 279971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

