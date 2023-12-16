FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CFO Robert Phelps Morris Sells 19,791 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 189,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar



FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

