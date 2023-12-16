FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Down 3.5%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $212.96 and last traded at $213.50. Approximately 131,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 240,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $37,642,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

