fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Down 5.5 %

fuboTV stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $985.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.