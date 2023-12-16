fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 4,322,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,987,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

