FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,394 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 5,701 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 552,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,397 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FCEL stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.58.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

