Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,051,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,549.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 0.6 %

TTSH opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

