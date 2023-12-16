Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaia

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,370 in the last 90 days. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Report on GAIA

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,437. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.