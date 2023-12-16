Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Galapagos by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 735.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.6 %

GLPG stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

