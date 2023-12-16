Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $444.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.92. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

