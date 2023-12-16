Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,883 shares in the company, valued at $790,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Richard Hoe Osgood III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.
Genasys Price Performance
Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
