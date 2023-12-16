Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,883 shares in the company, valued at $790,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Hoe Osgood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

